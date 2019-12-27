Wolves vs Man City − How to tune in on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon will show its final Premier League game of the season tonight, which means you only need to sit through those incredibly grating Just Eat and Heineken ads a few more times. Shudder. That final game is, of course, Wolves vs Man City, and it’s available to view in 4K and HDR. Our guide explains all you need to know to watch Wolves vs Man City this evening, including details on how to tune in through your TV.

Wolves vs Man City kick-off time

Kick-off is set for 7:45pm GMT.

Wolves vs Man City live stream

Amazon has exclusive rights to Wolves vs Man City, and you’ll be able to live stream the game through Prime Video.

If you’re not familiar with Prime Video, it’s a streaming platform that’s essentially Amazon’s equivalent of Netflix. You need to be an Amazon Prime member to access Prime Video, and a subscription costs either £7.99 per month or £79 per year.

Just follow this link to go straight to the match − the build-up starts at 7pm.

How to watch Wolves vs Man City on TV

You can watch Wolves vs Man City on a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Depending on what type of device you’re using, all you need to do to tune is fire up the Prime Video app or visit the Prime Video site, and find the game in the listings.

If you want to watch the match on your TV but don’t own a compatible smart TV, you’ll need to get your hands on some additional hardware.

You can instead cast Prime Video to your TV from your phone, tablet or laptop, or go via an Amazon streaming device like a Fire TV Stick, or a set top box, games console or Blu-ray player. Failing that, you can always hook up your laptop to your TV with a good old HDMI cable.

If you’re abroad at the moment, and worried that you might not be able to watch Wolves vs Man City where you are, a common workaround is to use a VPN. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Wolves vs Man City − Match preview

Wolves stunned Man City at the Etihad in the reverse fixture, with an Adama Traore brace powering the West Midlanders to a deserved 2-0 victory.

The muscle-bound Spaniard used to be such a frustrating player, but he’s undergone an extraordinary transformation this season. Traore terrorised Pep Guardiola’s side throughout their October encounter, and that he proved the match-winner was fitting.

Man City come into tonight’s game third in the table, but they tore second-placed Leicester to shreds in their last game and will be confident of doing the same to Wolves tonight.

The difference between Leicester and Wolves, however, is that Nuno Espirito Santo’s men love playing against the big teams.

As mentioned above, this is Amazon’s final Premier League game of the season, so if you signed up for Prime just for the football, don’t forget to cancel your membership before Amazon charges you for an additional month.

Related: How to cancel Amazon Prime

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …