Wolfenstein Youngblood will let you play as BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters in 1980s Paris

On stage at Bethesda’s 2018 E3 keynote, two developers from Machine Games took to the stage to announce Wolfenstein Youngblood, a new standalone experience where you play as BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters in an alternative universe 1980s Paris.

Because there are two twins, the game will feature co-op gameplay for the first time in Wolfenstein’s history.

No exact release date for the game was given, but Bethesda told us to expect the game at some point in 2019. We’ve got our fingers crossed that it won’t be rushed out for Q1, given how packed that quarter is starting to look.

You can watch the game’s debut trailer below.

