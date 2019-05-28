Wolfenstein Youngblood gets Nvidia Ray Tracing — killing Nazis never looked prettier

Nvidia and Bethesda have announced that Wolfenstein: Youngblood, the next game in Bethesda’s Nazi-bashing franchise, will include ray tracing, and component shoppers picking up an RTX 2080 TI, 2080, 2070 or 2060 graphics card will get a copy of the game for free.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is being developed by Machine Games in cooperation with Arkane Studios, the latter best known for big immersive sims like Prey and Dishonored.

It’s thought that Arkane’s role is to bring a little bit of that immersive sim magic to the game, and reports have claimed that levels in Youngblood will have design echos of Dishonored’s levels, although it’s not entirely clear what that means at this point.

What is clearer is that the game will be the first modern co-operative Wolfenstein game, and takes place 19 years after the events of Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, and will have you playing as the twin daughters of BJ Blazkowicz’s daughters as they try to liberate Paris from the Nazi scum.

“Wolfenstein: Youngblood is an innovative take on the original franchise, which has a rich history of using forward-looking technologies to set its games apart,” said Matt Wuebbling, Nvidia’s head of GeForce marketing.

“Bethesda’s use of ray tracing will dramatically enhance the image quality, while NVIDIA Adaptive Shading will boost performance.”

For the uninitiated, ray tracing is a graphics technique that can bring real-time rendering of a cinematic quality to games. Everyone with an RTX card can play around with it, and a few GTX cards have access although it will chug a bit if you do anything demanding. Users should expect top-notch reflections, and brilliant lighting.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood will launch on July 26. We’ll have a review nearer the time.