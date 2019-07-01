This Super Stylish Fitness Tracker is Now at its Cheapest Price Yet

The lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon, you can now pick up the Withings Steel HR Sport smartwatch for 46% less than its retail price.

An appealing choice for those sick of the lacklustre look of some of the more popular fitness trackers and smartwatches out there, the Withings Steel HR Sport is an attractive option at an even more attractive price point.

At Amazon’s lowest price yet, you can pick up this swish watch for just £101.92, down from £189.95 in Amazon’s Deal of the Day.

Best Withings Smart Watch Deal Withings Steel HR Sport - Multisport Hybrid Smartwatch An aesthetically pleasing design, this is perhaps one of the most attractive smartwatch hybrids out there. Receive notifications from your smartphone and track workouts, calorie counts and even your sleep with an impressive 25 day battery life.

Equipped with many of the standard functionalities found across other smartwatch models, it goes without saying that the Steel HR Sport’s aesthetic is its most interesting trait. With a classic analogue face, the Withings beauty is made from a sharp stainless steel casing around its 40mm face, with colour accented matte hands and a silicone watch reminiscent of the Apple Watch’s sports straps complete with ventilation holes.

Bringing together its smartwatch character with the gorgeous display, the OLED screen draws in smartphone notifications and daily goals. From heart rate to daily calories burned, mapping workouts and more.

You can even take a dip with up to 50 metres water resistance. Equipped with a Health Mate app, see all your counts in one neat app. Your companion day and night, you can monitor your sleeping behaviours and wake up easy with the use of its Smart Wake-Up feature.

With an astonishing battery life of 25 days, the Withings Steel HR Sport really comes into its own as an extension of you. Now down to just £101.92, get a £88.03 discount for today only on Amazon and snap up this sleek smartwatch hybrid.

