Amazon Spring Sale: Big savings on the excellent Withings Steel HR

Amazon’s Spring Sale continues with a raft of savings on the Withings Steel HR.

Right now as part of its Deal of the Day promotion, you can make some big savings on the Withings Steel HR hybrid smartwatch so there’s no better time to get fit on the cheap. There are a range of different styles available so you can pick one that suits. Act fast, however, as these prices will only last one day.

It’s worth noting that for a while, Nokia bought the fitness firm Withings, so devices were re-branded. After some to and fro, the company is back under its original Withings name, but that explains why it’s listed slightly confusingly as Withings/Nokia on the Amazon product page.

So what makes the Withings Steel HR worth considering? It’s a great choice for anyone wanting to take a more discreet view of their fitness as it incorporates a fitness tracker into a traditional-looking analogue timepiece. That’s great if you don’t want to wear an obvious fitness tracker like a Fitbit. We’re big fans of the design as the curved glass and metal finish make it feel premium and classy.

Withings has been making activity trackers like this for yonks and the Withings Steel HR is one of our favourites. We gave it a 4/5 review when we reviewed it at full price. With the Steel HR, the company refined its designs and added in some genuinely useful features including the alluded to heart rate monitor.

Adding to its smartwatch capabilities, there’s a digital display that can show notifications from your paired smartphone. That’s handy if you just want an indication of why your phone might be buzzing in your pocket. It’s easy to tell how far along you are towards your step goal, too, as there’s a secondary dial that ticks along until a full revolution shows you’ve hit 100%.

All of your activity and sleep data works alongside Withings’ Health Mate app for iOS and Android, so if you have any other Withings devices like its smart scales, all your health information is in one place. Battery life is another strong point, as you can get up to 25 days off a single charge.

Our review concluded: “The Steel HR is undoubtedly a stylish wearable. It exudes class and sophistication, just like its predecessors. The fact that it’s available in two sizes will broaden its appeal, and it’s fantastic that the heart rate monitor and notification display have been incorporated without a detrimental effect on battery life.”

