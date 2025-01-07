Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Withings’ new magic mirror offers an in-depth look at your health data

Withings, the team behind health-centric smart devices including the ScanWatch and Body Scan, has just unveiled its most high-tech appliance to date at CES 2025: the Omnia mirror.

The Omnia smart mirror is a conceptual product, designed exclusively for CES 2025 and to showcase Withings’ health innovations. At the time of writing, it is not available for purchase.

Omnia is a full-sized smart mirror that acts as a central health hub to both measure and clearly display all your health metrics on-screen. With the help of its built-in AI assistant, Omnia will then relay your data to you while offering you feedback and guidance on your health goals.

What’s more, Omnia will gather data from other health trackers such as smartwatches, smart scales and blood pressure monitors and consolidate all collected metrics in one place, allowing you to take an in-depth look at your heart health, fitness, nutrition and sleep quality.

Withings Omnia Smart Mirror
Omnia smart mirror. Image Credit: Withings

To ensure your metrics are correctly decoded, Omnia’s AI assistant will use its advanced technologies alongside your personal inputs to provide you with meaningful and personalised insights. Fortunately, this AI assistant isn’t just a concept and will launch later this year within the Withings Plus subscription, with Withings promising it will “revolutionise how you understand and act on your health data”. 

Withings explains that Omnia’s 360° approach will offer users a “holistic view of your well-being” and a “comprehensive understanding on your health trends and patterns over time”.

That’s not all. Omnia can even connect you to advanced medical support within just 24 hours. With a Withings Plus subscription, you can share your ECG and health data with board-certified cardiologies where you’ll then receive a detailed review of your heart health.

Although Omnia is currently just a concept at this stage and currently without a set timeline to launch, this smart mirror certainly suggests that health tech is set to become more immersive and detailed than ever before.

