With over £800 off, this Microsoft Surface Laptop deal is an absolute bargain

Thanks to eBay’s 36-hour flash sale, you can get the first-gen Microsoft Surface Laptop from just £809.10 when using the code PRICEWIN.

What makes this deal even better is that the laptop was already reduced to £899 (down from £1529), so with an additional 10% lobbed off, you’re looking at one heck of a saving – while stocks last of course.

In the long-standing war of “which company has the most stylish laptop”, the MacBook has often come out on top – until the release of Microsoft’s Surface Laptop that is.

Immediately apparent is the devices’s lower half, which is covered in a faux suede fabric material for a more inviting aesthetic that distinguishes itself from the more industrial look followed by other laptops.

Adding to that sense of style is the Surface Laptop’s incredibly slim bezel which surrounds a gorgeous 2256 x 1504 display – just what you need for watching your favourite movies and TV shows on the go. Plus, weighing in at a mere 1.25Kg, the Surface Laptop will always feel lightweight no matter how you carry it.

In our 8/10 review for the Surface Laptop, we detailed: “Microsoft’s recent hardware efforts prove two things. First, Windows devices can be built without compromise. Second, that Apple isn’t the only company that can meld hardware and software together in harmony.

The Surface Laptop continues these two trends and is Microsoft’s idea of the perfect Ultrabook. It’s gone in its own direction in terms of design, build and even software, and it has all the ingredients need to make a great laptop.”

With all the aforementioned discounts applied, there’s no telling when this Surface Laptop deal will run out – just be sure to grab yours before it’s gone.

