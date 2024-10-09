Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

With Nintendo’s Alarmo alarm clock you’ll wake up with Princess Peach

Chris Smith

With the Switch 2 still awaiting its official announcement, Nintendo wants to make sure fans don’t sleep on the reveal by launching an interactive, connected alarm clock.

The $99.99 Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo, which we’ll just call ‘Alarmo’ because we’re into the whole brevity thing, offers a number of scenes based upon your favourite Nintendo games and characters, and has a motion sensor to detect your stirring.

The alarm will feature sounds pertaining to the scene you’ve chosen. So, in the case of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild you’ll hear music from the game’s soundtrack as you awaken. Alarmo also responds to your movements with game sounds like grabbing coins from Mario, or ink splats from Splatoon 3.

After a few seconds of the alarm playing, you’ll receive a visit from a character from the game, like Princess Peach or Bowser, but waving your arm will activate a snooze. However, if you snooze for too long, the alarm and visits will become more intense until you get up.

When you eventually get out of bed, you’ll hear a fanfare from the scene you’ve chosen and then the alarm will stop without you having to touch it. However, you can use the button mode on top if you prefer a traditional experience.

As well as the three games we’ve mentioned you’ll also be able to choose scenes based on Pikmin 4 and Ring Fit Adventure. There’ll be more games coming via updates delivered over Wi-Fi, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo says the alarm clock will also act as a sleep tracker, of sorts, offering stats on the time you’ve spent in bed and how you’ve been moving around in your sleep.

Initially, Alarmo is available in the US to Switch Online subscribers. A wider launch is planned for 2025.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

