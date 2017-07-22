Witcher 3 GOTY Edition is down to just £15.99 on PC right now

One of the greatest games of the past decade – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – is now available for a heavily discounted price.

The ever-economical online retailer CDKeys is selling The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition for PC at a bargain price of just £15.99. That’s well down on the £49.99 recommended retail price.

It’s also the cheapest price we can find the GOTY version of the game for, with most retailers selling it for anywhere between £19.99 and £44.99. Major retailer Tesco still lists the game for £24, for comparison.

What’s important to note about the GOTY version of the game is that it comes with both expansion packs: Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. This is the cheapest we’ve seen the game plus expansions on sale for, so consider snapping up this bargain tout de suite.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an action RPG that was developed by Polish firm CD Projekt Red and released in 2015. It’s based on The Witcher series of fantasy books, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest role-playing games of all time.

The first expansion, Hearts of Stone, was released in October 2015, followed by Blood and Wine – which adds around 30 hours of additional gameplay – in May last year.

The base game and both expansions have all received widespread critical acclaim, with the Blood and Wine DLC being so comprehensive that it even won a number of Game of the Year awards all on its own.

We gave The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt a perfect 5/5 score, praising the game’s huge, coherent and immersive game world, the engaging game systems and storyline, the beautifully rendered characters and scenery, and the abundance of interesting playable content.

Here’s our verdict: “With commiserations to Bioware and Bethesda, Wild Hunt is the new RPG by which all other RPGs should be judged. Not only has CD Projekt Red delivered the largest and most convincing fantasy open-world we’ve ever seen, but a storyline, quests and systems that make it an incredibly compelling place to run, ride and sail around in.”

It continued: “It’s the GTA 5 or Red Dead Redemption of sword and sorcery sagas and the biggest, most breathtaking time sink you’re likely to play this year.”

Have you spotted any great gaming deals recently? If so, let us know in the comments.