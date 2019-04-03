Wireless Headphones Deal: Save £80 off the incredible Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2

Amazon has dropped the price of the Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2 down from £229.99 to just £149.99 – a bargain for these high-end wireless headphones.

For a proper pair of noise-cancelling headphones with great quality sound to boot, you’d usually expect to pay an upwards of £200, but at just £149.99, you’ll think that Black Friday has come early. Don’t let this amazing deal slip through your fingers.

Plantronic Wireless Headphones Deal Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2 Mobile Headset - Black Tan Featuring active noise cancelling and a 24-hour battery life, there's never been a better time to pick up a pair of Plantronics' wireless headphones thanks to this huge £80 saving.

The Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2 received a high 8/10 rating here at Trusted Reviews, largely in part to their near 24-hour battery life, which destroys the offering most other wireless headphones on the market.

In his review for the Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2, Alastair Stevenson wrote: “If you’re looking for an affordable set of wireless, over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation, the Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2 are some of the best available. They may look dull, but they offer fantastic battery life, a comfortable fit and solid sound quality.”

While the black variant of the Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2 isn’t exactly a looker, you’ll be glad to know that they’re not the ones on offer here. The £80 discount is instead available for the Black Tan model, which is far more appealing to the eye. The device’s mahogany control deck on the right side is definitely a standout.

Plantronic Wireless Headphones Deal Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2 Mobile Headset - Black Tan Featuring active noise cancelling and a 24-hour battery life, there's never been a better time to pick up a pair of Plantronics' wireless headphones thanks to this huge £80 saving.

For anyone who hasn’t experienced active noise-cancelling technology before – you’re in for a treat. Constantly adapting to your surroundings, noise-cancelling dispels any unwanted sound from reaching your ears, giving you the chance to focus on the music you love.

At such a low price, there’s never been a better time to bag yourself a proper pair of wireless headphones. For the 24-hour battery life alone, the Plantronics BackBeat PRO 2 are well worth the money.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.