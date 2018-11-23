Trending:

After a super-cheap wireless charger? Anker’s got you covered this Black Friday

If you’re in the market for a cheap wireless charger or power bank, Anker has reduced a multitude of its mobile charging accessories on Amazon. You can bag yourself a healthy discount on a nice range of products − many of which were already pretty cheap to begin with. For more deals like this, take a look at our Black Friday 2018 UK deals roundup page.

Anker 10W Wireless Charging Stand

£20 not cheap enough for you? Get £5 off this wireless charging stand.

Anker 10W Wireless Charging Pad

Wireless charging pads are all the rage right now, and this one's surely worth a punt for just over a tenner.

Anker PowerCore II Ultra-Compact 10000mAh Portable Charger (up to 18W Output)

A 25% reduction on the original price.

Anker PowerCore 26800mAh External Battery

With this much power in your pocket, we'd be impressed if your phone ever ran out of battery.

Anker PowerCore 15600mAh Power Bank

For any owners of smartphones that support wireless charging out there, the Qi-certified Anker 10W Wireless Charging Stand and Anker 10W Wireless Charging Pad have both been knocked down by 25%. If, on the other hand, a healthy sized power bank is what you’re after, the Chinese firm has reduced several of its portable chargers in different capacities.

While we haven’t reviewed any of the models listed on this page, Anker is something of an Amazon darling, and all of the devices have got very healthy customer rating scores on the site.

However, three of the products listed are only eligible for free UK delivery if they’re included as part of an order that costs at least £20. You can check out our dedicated hub for more Amazon UK Black Friday deals. Spoiler alert: there’s a lot to choose from.

For more great deals like this, be sure to check out our Black Friday 2018 UK deals round-up, where you can find deals on TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more for Black Friday.

