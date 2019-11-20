Apple binned iTunes in favour of new Podcasts, TV and Music apps some time ago for macOS, but it looks like Windows computers will finally follow suit if job adverts for a Windows-savvy Apple hiring is anything to go by.

Apple looks to be on the hunt for some new software engineers to help with the creation of the Windows-friendly apps. According to a job listing on LinkedIn (spotted by Neowin), Apple is looking for applicants to the role “Senior Software Engineer – Windows Media Apps.”

The job title doesn’t confirm the role would be to work on developing new apps for Windows – as Apple does have its current Windows programs to maintain. However, the job posting goes on to say: “Join us and build the next generation of media apps for Windows.”

A key qualification included in the advert is “Cross platform experience with Mac and Windows is highly desired” as well as “Experience with UWP is a big plus.” The latter would suggest Apple isn’t just looking to build new Windows apps but specifically ones that are UWP-compatible and could be available on the Windows store.

If Apple created UWP-compatible versions of Podcasts, TV and Music, this could also see them made available for Xbox consoles.

Along with iTunes, Apple also still provides Windows users with an iCloud app, but since this app is still up and running on macOS, it’s not likely that it will be one of the “media” apps involved in this revamp.

While Apple is looking to expand its own reach across platforms with this move, the company from Cupertino found out earlier this week that it might be forced to let companies better integrate with its own. The German parliament voted in favour of introducing legislation that would require Apple to allow Apple Pay alternatives to utilise the NFC chip onboard iPhones.

