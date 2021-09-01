Windows 11 won’t have one of its coolest features ready at launch

Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 will begin rolling out on October 5, but will lack one of its most exciting new features.

However, the Windows 11 launch will have one major caveat: you won’t be able to install Android apps on your PC just yet.

“Windows 11 comes with a new Microsoft Store rebuilt with an all-new design making it easier to search and discover your favourite apps, games, shows, and movies in one trusted location,” said Microsoft on its Windows Blog.

“We look forward to continuing our journey to bring Android apps to Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store through our collaboration with Amazon and Intel; this will start with a preview for Windows Insiders over the coming months.”

If Microsoft is testing the feature with Windows Insiders over the coming months and taking in feedback, it seems unlikely we’ll see the feature roll out until 2022. This is a shame, as Android app support sounds as though it’ll be one of the most exciting additions to the Windows OS.

Microsoft first revealed that Android app support would be arriving with Windows 11 during its big announcement on June 24. The feature will allow Windows PC users to download and access full Android apps on their desktop, laptop or tablet through the Amazon Appstore, similar to how Apple users can access iOS apps on the new M1 Macs.

Apps will appear in a portrait-shaped window much like that on a smartphone and will support Microsoft’s Snap Layouts so you can arrange your screen for maximum productivity.

We already know that TikTok, Twitter, Spotify, Disney Plus, Netflix, Pinterest and Adobe Creative Cloud will be available on Windows 11 thanks to the June preview. It’ll be interesting to see what other apps are available through the Amazon Appstore when the feature launches in the (hopefully near) future.

Trusted Reviews has reached out to Microsoft and Google for comment. We will updated this article once we receive a response.