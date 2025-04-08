:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

The Windows 11 Start menu is cleaning up a major annoyance

Chris Smith

The Windows 11 Start menu looks as if it’s getting a revamp that enables users to dispel the annoying rows of recommended apps and files.

The planned update, spotted in a new developer beta this week, shows a new Start menu that focuses on Pinned apps and an ‘All’ apps view.

Pinned apps now appear at the top of the display in a maximum of two rows, but can also be expanded to show all of your faves on the best Windows laptops and desktop PCs around.

Furthermore, the All apps view can be broken down into boxed off categories for Productivity, Creativity, Gaming, Utilities & Tools and so on.

As the Windows expert phantomofearth explains, the Start screen is now larger, more spacious and everything appears within a single scrollable page.

“Hidden in today’s Dev/Beta CUs: a major update to the Windows 11 Start menu!” phantomofearth wrote on Bluesky. “It has a new, larger layout with everything on one scrollable page, with the “All” list below recommendations – which can FINALLY be turned off! Pinned list is now limited to 2 rows, but can be expanded.

The new view is currently being tested among Windows Insiders, so hopefully it comes to all users in the weeks to come.

Start me up!

This change isn’t giant in the grand scheme of things, but the Start menu is sacrosanct. Any changes require due attention because Microsoft has previous for messing it up. Remember the Windows 8 debacle? We’re glad Microsoft is focused on improvements rather than reinventing the wheel again.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

