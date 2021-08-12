Windows 11 shows beauty, even in least exciting apps

Windows 11 is now just months away and Microsoft is getting set for the big release by bringing new versions of staple apps to the preview users beta testing the new desktop operating system.

The company is rolling out the first updates for the Mail, Calculator, Calendar apps that’ll ship with Windows 11 when it arrives later this year. Microsoft’s latest preview build also brings a new Snipping Tool for more convenient screenshooting.

The new tool replaces Microsoft’s Snip and Sketch and makes it simpler to grab a screenshot, paste it into a relevant app and then annotate for good measure. It maintains the WIN + SHIFT + S keyboard shortcut, and you can see it in action below.

“Taking a screenshot is super easy using the WIN + SHIFT + S keyboard shortcut! This will bring up the snipping menu with options to choose from including Rectangular Snip, Freeform Snip, Windows Snip, and Fullscreen Snip,” Microsoft says in a blog post.

Elsewhere, the Calculator app gets a brand new design for Windows 11, which includes a graphing mode, the ability to convert units and currencies and a programmer mode.

The Mail and Calendar apps has also been refined for Windows 11 with refreshed designs and the ability to enjoy in light and dark modes.

“Mail and Calendar are updated with a new visual style! We have added rounded corners and other adjustments to make them look and feel part of Windows 11. As before, Mail and Calendar can reflect your Windows theme so you can send emails and check your schedule using the theme you prefer,” writes Dave Grochocki, Senior Program Manager Lead – Windows Inbox Apps.

Windows 11 is currently in the beta phase for those who wish to sample ahead of the official launch. You’ll need a compatible Windows 10 machine.

Are you excited for Windows 11 later this year? Are you planning a new machine to get the best from it? Or updating your older laptop or desktop? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.