Windows 11 is finally getting a lot more Apple friendly

Microsoft has confirmed an influx of Apple apps and services – like Apple TV, Apple Music and iCloud Photos – are launching on Windows 11 in the near future.

While Apple Music is launching on Xbox consoles today to join Apple TV, Windows PC users are getting Apple Music and Apple TV from next year. Previews of both apps are coming before 2022 is out.

That’ll mean Windows 11 users will be able to access the library of content they’ve purchased from Apple, while enjoying original content from the Apple TV+ streaming service.

“We’re also happy to announce that Apple Music and the Apple TV app will launch on Windows next year,” Microsoft says in a blog post. “Previews of these apps will be available in the Microsoft Store later this year. We can’t wait for you to be able to listen to your favourite music, playlists and more from Apple Music, and watch your favourite Apple TV+ series and movies, right on your Windows PC.”

In the post, published alongside the launch of Microsoft’s next-generation of Surface hardware on Wednesday, Microsoft says the iCloud for Windows app will include Photos integration from November. Essentially, it’ll mean iPhone users won’t need to login to iCloud on the web to access their stored photos and will be able to see them natively on their laptop or desktop.

That will make it easier for iPhone users to access photos taken on their handset and stored in the cloud, directly from the Windows 11 Photos app. Windows Insiders can get a preview of the new feature from today.

Microsoft adds: “Through a new integration with iCloud and the Photos app in Windows 11, you will be able to access all your photos and videos from your iPhone right in the Photos app. It’s seamless, just install the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store and choose to sync your iCloud Photos.”

It’s great news for users embedded in both the Apple and Windows ecosystems, making it easier to access your subscription services and the photos you may wish to share via email or include in documents on your desktop PC.