Microsoft redesigns a Windows 11 feature you hope never to see

Microsoft has revealed its fabled and feared Blue Screen of Death, signalling the need for a immediate restart, is changing.

The UI feature, which for decades has signalled that Windows has encountered a problem it can’t recover from without a reboot, will be a Green Screen of Death. So whenever the best Windows laptops need some time-out from your constant demands, Windows is going green.

The Sonos Roam 2 is still just £139 on Amazon Don’t miss your final chance to bag the Sonos Roam 2 but as little as £139. That’s 22% off the portable speaker’s typical price of £179. Hurry though, this deal ends at midnight tonight. Amazon

Was £179

Now £139 View Deal

No more emoticon sad face or QR code. Instead it’ll be replaced by a simple message explaining to users that “your device ran into a problem and needs to restart,” along with a percentage figure indicating the progress. It now looks more like a regular Windows Update users encounter when installing new software patches.

“We’re previewing a new, more streamlined UI for unexpected restarts which better aligns with Windows 11 design principles and supports our goal of getting users back into productivity as fast as possible,” Microsoft writes in a blog post detailing the change.

“We’ve simplified your experience while preserving the technical information on the screen. As a reminder, for Windows Insiders this appears as a “green screen”.”

Image credit: Microsoft

Previous reports (from The Verge and others) showed a black version of the same screen so it’s not clear whether Microsoft is experimenting with different options. The Green SoD at least signals new life, which is effectively what is happening as Windows finds a way to work again. The Black SoD feels finite which, to be fair, the Blue Screen of Death often was.

Microsoft is currently previewing the change to Windows Insiders running the Windows 11 24H2 update.