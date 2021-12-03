 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Windows 11 backtracking spree continues with default browser change

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft is making it easier to switch your default web browser in Windows 11 after the first releases made it more prohibitive. Also known as backtracking.

In the latest Windows 11 test build, Microsoft is adding a button that enables users to set the default browser to Chrome, Firefox and the rest, returning similar functionality that was present in Windows 10.

Previously, Microsoft had required users to alter the default browser for each of the file extensions and protocols, but you’ll soon be able to do so en masse. It’s still only available to Windows Insiders thus far, but Microsoft is likely to roll the change out to all users in the coming weeks.

Microsoft confirmed the change is present within Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22509 and is designed to “streamline” the ability to “set the default browser to apps that apps that register for HTTP:, HTTPS:, .HTM, and .HTML.” (via The Verge).

The change was first spotted by engineer Rafael Rivera earlier this week and you can see it in the images captured below. Indeed, Edge users might be glad of the change, considering the addition of a buy-now-pay-later button added within the latest build.

Previously, Microsoft had told defended its change by saying it was giving users more granular controls. Earlier this week, Microsoft found itself backtracking again with over the Start menu and Windows 11 taskbar.

“Starting in this build, you can right-click on Start to quickly access Start settings and choose the “More pins” or “More recommendations” layout option to show an extra row of either pins or recommendations, respectively,” Microsoft said.

You might like…

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The XPS 13 OLED is this year’s Best Laptop

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The XPS 13 OLED is this year’s Best Laptop

Alastair Stevenson 2 months ago
Best VPN 2021: Top 7 VPN options for security and streaming

Best VPN 2021: Top 7 VPN options for security and streaming

K.G. Orphanides 10 months ago

What other backtracks would you like Microsoft make to ensure Windows 11 ends up more like Windows 10? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.