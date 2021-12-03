Windows 11 backtracking spree continues with default browser change

Microsoft is making it easier to switch your default web browser in Windows 11 after the first releases made it more prohibitive. Also known as backtracking.

In the latest Windows 11 test build, Microsoft is adding a button that enables users to set the default browser to Chrome, Firefox and the rest, returning similar functionality that was present in Windows 10.

Previously, Microsoft had required users to alter the default browser for each of the file extensions and protocols, but you’ll soon be able to do so en masse. It’s still only available to Windows Insiders thus far, but Microsoft is likely to roll the change out to all users in the coming weeks.

Microsoft confirmed the change is present within Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22509 and is designed to “streamline” the ability to “set the default browser to apps that apps that register for HTTP:, HTTPS:, .HTM, and .HTML.” (via The Verge).

The change was first spotted by engineer Rafael Rivera earlier this week and you can see it in the images captured below. Indeed, Edge users might be glad of the change, considering the addition of a buy-now-pay-later button added within the latest build.

Previously, Microsoft had told defended its change by saying it was giving users more granular controls. Earlier this week, Microsoft found itself backtracking again with over the Start menu and Windows 11 taskbar.

“Starting in this build, you can right-click on Start to quickly access Start settings and choose the “More pins” or “More recommendations” layout option to show an extra row of either pins or recommendations, respectively,” Microsoft said.

What other backtracks would you like Microsoft make to ensure Windows 11 ends up more like Windows 10? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.