Windows 10’s Your Phone app is adding music and audio controls

The handy Windows 10 Your Phone app will soon give PC users the chance to control music and audio playing on an Android smartphone.

The new feature, currently being tested in preview versions of the desktop operating system, places a play bar, title, source and album art within the app. It’ll also enable users to switch between multiple sources using a drop down within the audio player.

Microsoft says the app works with audio services like Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Google Play Music, YouTube Music, Xiami Music, and Google Podcast.

You’ll need an Android phone running version 7.0+ and a PC-running Windows 10 October 2018 Update or later. Although it’s only available to those running the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19619, revealed today, at present.

The Your Phone app has become a key part of Microsoft’s efforts to ensure mobile and desktop synergy in the post Windows Phone era. The app already makes it easy for smartphone owners to access their photos, messages and other notifications, calls and even mirror their smartphone screen. This is just the latest string in the bow.

In a blog post, the company wrote: “We’re excited to preview another exciting feature, which will allow you to control your music and audio apps from within the Your Phone app. Now you can access and control the audio apps playing from your phone directly within the app, without needing to split your attention between devices or breaking your workflow. Your audio tracks will remain in sync between your phone and PC, and you can switch between multiple sources using the dropdown in the player. Give it a try and let us know what you think!”

Elsewhere in Preview Build 19619, Microsoft is adding the Bing COVID-19 Tracker to the search box. That’s just in case you wanted some coronavirus news when you’re trying to focus on something else for five minutes. Thanks for nothing, Microsoft.

