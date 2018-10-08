Microsoft halts botched October 2018 update as Windows 10 price hike revealed

Over the weekend, Microsoft was forced to temporarily halt its October 2018 Windows 10 update, following reports users were missing files following installation.

So it’s somewhat unfortunate, in light of what’s being reported as a ‘mass file deletion’, that Microsoft’s decision quietly begin charging more for Windows 10 Home would come to light.

The digital download price at Microsoft.com in the US has risen by $19 – from $119.99 to $139 – as spied by MSPowerUser. It’s not exactly clear when Microsoft changed the price, but it is also reflected at third-party retailers like Amazon.

So what exactly happened with version 1809? Many users took to Twitter to complain that music and file downloads had disappeared, while others complained of corrupted hard drives following the update. This left them unable to roll back to the previous version.

One user, Robert Ziko, says the update cost him 23-years and 220GB worth of files. He wrote on the Microsoft Answers forum (via Forbes): “I have just updated my Windows using the October update (10, version 1809) it deleted all my files of 23 years in amount of 220GB. This is unbelievable, I have been using Microsoft products since 1995 and nothing like that ever happened to me.”

While the issue appears to be quite isolated, it would have likely become more widespread had Microsoft not suspended the update over the weekend.

On its support site Microsoft writes: “We have paused the rollout of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809) for all users as we investigate isolated reports of users missing some files after updating.”

In the post, Microsoft advises affected users to call their customer support hotlines, while telling those who’ve downloaded the update installation media not to install it until a new release is available.

It’s not yet clear when the update, which initially dropped after the Surface event last week, will begin rolling out to users once again. We’ll keep you posted.

