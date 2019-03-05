For some, the joy of the Nintendo Switch isn’t getting a brilliant lap time in Mario Kart 8 or collecting every single Power Moon in Mario Odyssey. The challenge for them is getting around Nintendo’s built-in protections and getting software to run that really shouldn’t.

In the case of Android on Switch, that makes a certain degree of sense, and that feat has been semi-accomplished, as the video embedded below shows. The Switch has the power to be the best Android gaming device out there, even if I’d personally question why anyone would sub Mario for Candy Crush.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch games

Windows 10 on Switch though? That’s both less practical and more challenging, but that hasn’t stopped Ben Wang from trying. Going by the username @imbushuo on Twitter, Wang has teased the first step on a long road to success: the familiar Windows 10 logo on the equally familiar Switch screen:

This is an achievement in itself. The Nintendo Switch runs on the Nvidia Tegra X1, an ARM chip where no official Windows port exists. Unsurprisingly, he’s seeing a lot of this:

Related: Upcoming Switch games

Assuming Wang ever gets Windows 10 for Switch into a usable state, it’s not really clear how useful it’ll be to anyone. Windows 10 on touchscreens is already far from the most comfortable way to be productive, and I can’t imagine the addition of Joy-Cons will make the experience any more enjoyable.

Still, if you’ve ever found yourself absent mindedly noodling away on Zelda only to wish you had a good spreadsheet to hunker down on… well, that pipe dream could one day be a reality.

Pointless or brilliant? Or brilliantly pointless? Let us know what you think of Windows 10 on Nintendo Switch via Twitter or Facebook @TrustedReviews.