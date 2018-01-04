Windows 10 free upgrade is still available through this handy loophole

Microsoft is still offering Windows 10 upgrades for free, providing you’re in need of assistive technologies (or not).

The company had previously stated the offer was only running until the end of last year. However, reports have revealed the upgrade page is still live as of today. You can find it here.

MSPowerUser reports the free upgrade can still be executed, although it takes a little bit of finagling.

According to Ghacks, you’ll encounter an error message during the process, which can be fixed by copying across a specific file.

Users who receive the “api-ms-win-core-libraryloader-l1-1-1.dll is missing” error can fix this easily as explained by Ghacks here.

The assistive technologies free upgrade is designed for those in need of those Windows 10 features.

However, Microsoft isn’t requiring any form of verification (it’s difficult to see how it could without treading on some dodgy ground), so essentially the free upgrade is still available to anyone.

You’ll need a PC running Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 to take advantage of the offer, for as long as Microsoft keeps this loophole open.

If you happen to feel bad about taking this route, just remind yourself of the underhanded, forceful tactics Microsoft used to push Windows 10 on users, while the initial free upgrade period remained open.

Fill your boots, folks.

