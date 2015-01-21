Windows 10 for smartphones will be available to test in February

Microsoft has shown of Windows 10 on a smartphone for the first time and promised the first preview build will be available to its Windows Insider members next month.

During the Windows 10 Consumer Preview event in Redmond on Wednesday, Microsoft’s Joe Belifore showed off many of the key features for phones and tablets smaller than 8-inches.

As expected, the software will sync up seamlessly with PCs running Windows 10 thanks to universal settings menus, user interface experiences and applications.

Belifore announced a universal settings app that will work on both desktop and mobile, while an Action Centre will also mean notifications will be actionable across both desktop and mobile platforms

For example, in the preview video, Microsoft shows how a notification can be dismissed on the smartphone. Action buttons can be summoned from the menu in the same way as they can on the PC, with Belifore promising the same familiar experience whatever device users have at their fingertips.

Read more: Windows 10: Highlights from Microsoft’s big preview event

Smartphone users running Windows 10 will also have access to universal apps like an Outlook mail client, Photos, Calendars, Office apps and, of course, the brand new Project Spartan web browser. That last app is particularly noteworthy for the Reading List feature which allows users to save pages to be picked up later on other Windows 10 devices.

As far as the aesthetics goes Microsoft has also added a new type of background image that bleeds through the tiles on the homescreen, which will make everything look that little bit prettier.

As well as the preview, which will arrive next month, Microsoft confirms that Windows 10 will be available as an upgrade for devices currently running Windows Phone 8.1.