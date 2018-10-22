Windows 10 October 2018 update users suffering from another data loss bug

The rollout of Microsoft’s Windows 10 October 2018 update is not going well. Earlier this month, the company halted the update after a small segment of users reported missing files after installing the software..

However, some of those PC users who’d already downloaded the update are complaining about a new data loss issue. According to some users registering the issue online, the update also has an issue with mishandling files within compressed folders (ZIP)

The affected users posting on Reddit say Windows is no longer asking the users permission to overwrite existing files if they already exist within the destination folder. That could lead to some issues with losing existing files.

Another case reported on Ask Woody suggests the operation is silently failing by not overwriting files and not prompting users at all.

A further report from a Reddit user claimed drag and drop facility when moving compressed folders to new destinations appears to be broken. Those users say the copy appears to have happened, but the file is not showing up in the new destination.

All of the reports (collated by Ghacks) are suggesting there may be a bug with executing the ZIP-files when using the built-in functionality or third-party expansion programs like WinRar.

So far, it isn’t clear how many users are affected by the bug and Microsoft is yet to comment on the reports. It’s likely that the company is aware of the situation and is working on a fix. The firm hasn’t yet pulled the trigger on pushing the update out to users once again.

Earlier this month, Microsoft said it had fixed all known issues and was testing the update in preparation for the roll-out.

In a blog post, the company said: “We have fully investigated all reports of data loss, identified and fixed all known issues in the update, and conducted internal validation. Today [October 9] we take the next step towards the re-release of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update by providing the updated version to our Windows Insider community. We will carefully study the results, feedback, and diagnostic data from our Insiders before taking additional steps towards re-releasing more broadly.”

Have you experienced any problems with file misappropriation since downloading the Windows 10 update? Drop us a report @TrustedReviews on Twitter.