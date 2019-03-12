Android apps on Windows 10 just moved a giant step closer to reality

Microsoft’s latest beta for Windows 10 contains an absolutely huge update. A few select Insiders can now access Android apps on their desktop PC software.

The newest test builds of Windows 10 and the Your Phone app give Android users the opportunity to mirror their smartphone’s display on a PC screen. Originally showcased by Microsoft at its Surface event in October 2018, it’s potentially a game-changing feature for Windows 10 and Android users

Users will see a list of apps like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Google Maps appear in the Phone Screen tab. From there they’ll be able to tap the individual apps and launch them remotely, without having to fumble around for the phone.

So far, there’s an extremely limited number of devices that can access the feature. For a start, you’ll need a PC with support for Bluetooth with Low Energy Peripheral mode. So far, the only Surface device to support this standard is the Surface Go. In a newly-updated support page, Microsoft says the PC also needs to be running Windows 10 Insider build 1803 (via The Verge).

As far as smartphones are concerned, the feature is only available on the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, S9 and S9+ with the latest test build of the Your Phone app. Microsoft says the lists of PCs and phones will be expanded over time.

The Your Phone app is a relatively new addition from Microsoft, which makes it possible for Windows 10 users to access content from their smartphone without the hassle of emailing content to yourself. For example, if you take a photo on Android, you can use the Your Phone app to see it on your computer, meaning you can insert it into a presentation, for example.

