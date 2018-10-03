Windows 10 will soon offer Android app mirroring on desktop – here’s what we know so far

During an action-packed Surface hardware event yesterday, Microsoft also slipped out some hugely significant software news: Windows 10 will soon be capable of mirroring apps Android smartphones.

Firstly, the Your Phone app will display content from Android devices directly on the desktop of a Windows 10 laptop or smartphone. Microsoft says the app will show the last 25 photos taken on the phone, as well as recent text message conversations.

Microsoft believes this will lessen the need for PC users to email themselves photos in order to use them on their PC. They’ll also be able to easily copy content from texts into documents, presentations, emails and more.

That functionality is rolling out with the Windows 10 October 2018 update, which is now available.

However, the future is much more promising. Users will be able to mirror content from smartphone apps like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps, and any of Microsoft’s own productivity apps.

Microsoft didn’t give too much away, during a brief demonstration, but it did show the Snapchat app being mirrored on a Windows 10 desktop.

Microsoft didn’t say when this functionality will be appear within the main Windows 10 operating system, but it won’t be for a while. We might have to wait until the next major update, which is likely to arrive next spring before the functionality rolls out.

It’s also highly unlikely that this feature will be available to iPhone users, but Microsoft did reiterate that iOS users can share web pages between phone and PC.

iPhone users currently enjoy the ability to easily sync open web tabs as well as quickly share files through AirDrop in macOS. The new Continuity Camera also offers speedy access to the photos taken on an iPhone.

Can Microsoft and Google be a perfect desktop/mobile partnership to counter iOS/macOS? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.