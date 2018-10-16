If you listened to music on a computer in the early-Noughties, chances are Winamp had pride of place on your desktop. Now, the much-loved MP3 player looks primed for a major refresh to take it into the streaming age and on to Android and iOS mobile devices.

That’s according to a new report in TechCrunch, which cites the CEO of Winamp-owner Radionomy, Alexandre Saboundjian, as revealing the big plans to revitalise the music player.

Speaking to the outlet, Saboundjian hints that the new Winamp app will serve as a kind of aggregator and offer you access to all your music, podcasts, and streaming content from a single location.

“What I see today is you have to jump from one player to another player or aggregator if you want to listen to a radio station, to a podcast player if you want to listen to a podcast — this, to me, is not the final experience…People want one single experience… [and] I think Winamp is the perfect player to bring that to everybody. And we want people to have it on every device,” Radionomy CEO Alexandre Saboundjian tells the site.

What isn’t yet clear is which services will be available in the new Winamp app, which will be available for Android and iOS devices, or when it’ll come out – though the article moots a broad 2019 release date.

Related: Best streaming sites

In the meantime, Radionomy is releasing an updated version of the classic Winamp player for desktop, to bring it up-to-date with more recent OS releases like Microsoft’s Windows 10. It was last refreshed in 2013, when Winamp was owned by AOL, and you can follow all the latest Winamp update news here.

Excited for the Winamp reboot and new app? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.