Win one of 20 IFA tickets: Play with all the latest gadgets before anyone else

Want a chance to play with the latest and greatest tech? Well you’re in luck, as we’re giving away tickets to the IFA 2019 technology showcase in Berlin.

That’s right, we’re offering 20 lucky readers the chance to get a ticket, normally worth over £40 each, completely free. All you have to do is answer one quick and easy question:

What does IFA stand for?

We’ll send the ticket codes to the first 20 people who email the correct answer to editor@trustedreviews.com with the subject line ‘IFA tickets’.

If you win you’ll get a day pass to the IFA show, which will take place in Berlin between the 6th to the 11th of September (but you’ll have to get there yourself!).

The day pass will get you 24 hours access on any day you like and normally set you back €43 (roughly £40). If you win, log onto the www.ifa-voucher.com website to redeem your ticket.

What’s IFA anyway?

For those out of the know, IFA is a yearly trade show that takes place in the Messe Berlin. Over the six days it runs numerous big name companies including Microsoft, Lenovo, Razer, Samsung, LG and Sony show off their latest and greatest gadgets.

The companies also use the show to launch nifty new products, giving visitors the chance to be among the first to see and test drive the hardware. Past shows have seen the launch of excellent new products like the Lenovo Yogabook, Star Wars Jedi Challenges AR headset and Huawei Mate 20 Lite.

We’re expecting 2019 to be a particularly jam-packed show where you’ll get the chance to sample everything from shiny new laptops, to uber-expensive TVs and the latest and greatest VR headsets – make no mistake, if you love tech you want to visit IFA 2019.

The Trusted Reviews team of experts will also be on hand at the show reporting on all the new gadgets, making it quick and easy for you to find the biggest IFA 2019 releases while at the event.

If you can’t go make sure to bookmark Trusted Reviews IFA 2019 hubpage where we’ll break down all the show’s latest announcements.

Competition rules

The competition closes on Friday 30th August 2019.

The winners will be the first 20 people who send the correct answer to the question above to editor@trustedreviews.com by the closing date.

Please read the full Terms and conditions.

