You could win a bunch of free games by voting in this week’s election

The General Election is almost upon us in the United Kingdom, and it’s arguably one of the most important to surface in a generation. If you’re able to vote but still undecided, a free game could help you finally make a decision. Although I’d actually read the policies instead of relying on freebies.

Presenter and voice actor Ellis Osili-Wood has launched a brand new campaign known as the GameChangers Giveaway, rewarding young players who venture to the polling station and cast their vote. Consider it a very boring yet crucially important moment in the RPG that is your life.

Details are outlined in a Twitter thread you can check out and read for yourself below, but here’s the gist of it. Throughout the competition over 200 distinct games will be given away to eager voters including the likes of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Yakuza Kiwami 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – all of which are fairly recent releases.

The Grand Prize is especially extravagant, bagging the winner over 20 games, tickets to EGX Rezzed, a £50 Insert Coin voucher and oodles of merchandise gamers will more than likely adore. It’s a healthy package, and voting is fairly easy way to enter, and could lead to a brighter future for the UK if we’re lucky.

Speaking to Gamesindustry.biz, Wood has the following to say: “with 85% of UK adults under 35 regularly playing video games, gamers are a significant demographic in the upcoming election.” To enter all you need to do is tweet a photo outside your local polling station using the #GamechangersGiveaway hashtag.

