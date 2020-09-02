Nvidia recently took to the stage to officially unveil its new Ampere range of graphics cards, though one remained absent from the announcement.

The latest GeForce lineup consists of the RTX 3090, RTX 3080 and RTX 3070. Not only are these three of Nvidia’s most powerful GPUs to date, but the RTX 3090 is the world’s first 8K-capable graphics card for gaming.

These GPUs aren’t cheap, however. With prices starting at £469 for the most affordable of the bunch and ranging all the way to £1399 for the RTX 3090, you might be wondering if Nvidia has anything else in store for 2020.

In the past, Nvidia has launched the RTX 2060 later in the year as a cheaper alternative to the RTX 2070 and RTX 2080. The question is: will there be an Nvidia RTX 3060?

Related: Nvidia Ampere

Will there be an Nvidia RTX 3060?

The RTX 3060 is expected to join the Nvidia Ampere lineup later this year, potentially in November.

According to VideoCardz, GPU manufacturer Palit has registered 171 products with the Eurasian Economic Commission, including the GeForce RTX 3060.

As well as giving away the GPU’s existence, the EEC listing could also indicate some of the models involved in the launch. VideoCardz noted that the T and the S in some of the product codes could indicate Ti and Super varieties.

Related: Best graphics card

As far as pricing goes, we expect the RTX 3060 to follow the 2060’s example as a more affordable graphics card in the GeForce line. This means the RTX 3060 could cost £100 less than the 3070, sitting around the £369 mark. Of course, this is just a guess, so we’ll have to wait for Nvidia to reveal official pricing alongside the anticipated product announcement later in 2020.

Based on Nvidia’s past release schedules, we expect to hear more about RTX 3060 by the end of the year. Rumours previously pointed towards a November release date, which is very plausible.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …