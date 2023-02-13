Will there be an iMac M2? It’s not looking good

Apple is planning to skip the iMac during the M2 generation of Apple Silicon processors, according to an in-the-know Apple reporter.

Apple has so far issued M2 versions of its MacBook Air, Pro and Mac mini devices but has left out the iMac. In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman says Apple is planning to go straight to the M3 chips for the next all-in-one desktop computer.

That means iMac fans will need to wait until the back end of 2023 or early 2024 to get their hands on the next-generation iMac. It’s not clear yet whether Apple will launch the M3 series of processors this year or will seek to get more life from the chips launched in 2022. As thus, Gurman advises those Mac users desperate for an update they may need to be patient.

“I haven’t seen anything to indicate there will be a new iMac until the M3 chip generation, which won’t arrive until the tail end of this year at the earliest or next year,” German wrote. “So, if you want to stick with the iMac, you’ll just have to sit tight.”

The last 24-inch iMac arrived way back in autumn 2021 carrying the M1 processor. While that’s still a highly competent machine with a hugely appealing and colourful design, it is getting a bit long in the tooth by Apple’s standards.

The company has been a little less active in updating its desktop products, with Mac Pro users equally perturbed by a timely update, with the old cheese grater design still running on Intel processors rather than Apple Silicon.

The 24-inch iMac (2021) earned a 4.5 star review form Trusted Reviews following our extensive testing. Our reviewer Max Parker wrote: “With M1 is a glorious desktop that feels more like a design statement than a piece of tech when it’s sitting on a desk. This is more than just a pretty face though, with a stunning 4.5K screen and fast performance too.”