Will there be an Apple AirTag 2?

Will there be an AirTag 2? Apple’s item trackers are currently more renowned for the stalking controversies than their usefulness, so will there be a second generation? And is it necessary?

According to the noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the AirTag trackers are popular among consumers and could get a sequel if they continue along the same sales trajectory.

In a Twitter post (via 9to5Mac) Kuo said Apple will have sold an estimated 55 million AirTag trackers since their launch in 2021, with almost two thirds of those in 2022.

He wrote: “AirTag, which has not received much attention, has gradually grown in shipments since its release. Shipment estimations of AirTag reach about 20 million and 35 million units in 2021 & 2022, respectively. If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation.”

What a second generation AirTag could print to the table remains to be seen. The first-gen model already includes the ultra wideband tech that can enable users with supported iPhones to precisely track down ideas with instructions like “4ft to the right.”

So from a tech perspective, there’s nothing AirTags are really missing. However, it’s possible we may see Apple experiment with other form factors, beyond the coin-like design, as Tile has with its stickers and credit card sized item trackers. Perhaps the company could also ramp-up the anti-stalking features by including louder speakers?

Apple has attempted to address the stalking fears with firmware updates since the AirTag trackers were launched. Those include more regular alerts if an AirTag is separated from its owner, which could alert a victim an unknown AirTag is on their person. There’s now an Android app too. In April, Apple also adjusted the tone sequence.

In a news release following in response to the ongoing controversy about unwanted tracking, Apple said: “Currently, iOS users receiving an unwanted tracking alert can play a sound to help them find the unknown AirTag. We will be adjusting the tone sequence to use more of the loudest tones to make an unknown AirTag more easily findable.”