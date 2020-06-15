Sony recently took to the stage to unveil the PS5, along with a list of games to get excited about ahead of the launch. Dishonored developer Arkane Studios was there with lots to share about their new title. But, what of Dishonored itself?

We were big fans of the latest instalment to the Dishonored series, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider. Games Writer Jade King gave the game four and a half stars, writing:

“Death of the Outsider is a fantastic addition to the Dishonored universe that once again brings the broken city of Karnaca to life.

It’s been three years since the Dishonored standalone and we’re ready for more. Read on to find out what Arkane revealed at the PlayStation launch event.

Will there be a new Dishonored game?

There was no word of a new Dishonored game at the PS5 event. That doesn’t mean the studio behind the franchise hasn’t been hard at work, though. Arkane Lyon premiered the trailer of its next title, Deathloop, at the launch – and we don’t think Dishonored fans will be disappointed.

Deathloop is a first person shooter with a flexible playstyle and a unique structure. The game follows Colt, an assassin trapped in a time loop on a 60s-inspired island named Blackreef. Caught reliving the same day over and over again, Colt’s mission is to take out eight key targets before the day is over, freeing him from the loop.

To do this, he’ll have to dodge rival assassin Julianna, a rival assassin set on protecting the loop if that means killing Colt everyday. Luckily, every day brings new clues and different characters to meet, meaning you’ll enter each loop more the wiser. You can go into each day guns blazing or sneak around stealthily if you’re a fan of the Dishonored franchise.

Check out our guide to learn more about Arkane’s latest first person shooter.

