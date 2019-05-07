Controversial Android Q feature that could bork apps put on hold

A new Android Q feature called Scoped Storage will change file access for apps on the new OS — but will it also break your favourite apps?

Fortunately, Google has assured Android users that apps will not be broken by Android Q.

Concern had been raised that the new Scoped Storage system would force apps to agree to a totally new approach to file access or else be rendered unusable, but Google is reportedly rowing back on that position to give developers more time to adapt to the change (via Android Police).

We presume that full enforcement will be held back until the introduction of Android R, at an unspecified date in the future.

What is Scoped Storage?

The potential problem came down to a feature called Scoped Storage, a new system of file access that will be introduced on Android Q.

It’s one of the biggest planned changes to the Application Programming Interface on the new OS, and intends to change the system of file access permissions to make things more transparent.

Under the new system, apps would have access to the default Android folders of Photos, Videos, Music, and Downloads, which are to be designated as ‘shared collections’ — but folders outside of these four will be closed off, limiting the snooping that can be done by less than scrupulous apps.

Scoped Storage also introduces another fundamental change to file access − apps will be given their own storage sandbox, eliminating the need for additional permissions to write files.

We expect plenty of new and exciting Android Q features to be announced at Google I/O, which kicks off at 6pm this evening. On top of updates on software, we also anticipate the announcement of the Google Pixel 3a.

