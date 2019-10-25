There will be no second Hydrogen phone, as founder retires

Remember the RED Hydrogen One phone? It had a holographic display for glasses-free holographic video, but wasn’t exactly met kindly by reviewers when it finally emerged – especially with its $1,295 price tag.

There was talk of a follow-up phone that would have more universal appeal, but plans have been stopped in their tracks by the sudden retirement of RED founder Jim Jannard thanks to “turning 70 and having a few health issues.”

The short post revealed that the Hydrogen phone project would also be retiring. “I will be shutting down the HYDROGEN project, ending a career that has included Oakley, RED Digital Cinema and HYDROGEN,” Jannard wrote. “I am very proud to have worked with many great people over the years who have signed on to the vision.”

This isn’t the end of all company projects though, with Jannard stating that the “RED Digital Cinema will continue stronger than ever with Jarred [Land, president], Tommy [Rios, executive vice president] and Jamin [Jannard, president of marketing and creative] at the controls.” Likewise the Komodo camera is imminent, and even the much maligned Hydrogen One phone will “continue to be supported in the future.”

At the time of writing, you can still buy the Hydrogen One phone, with the handset selling for around half its original launch price at $645. Suffice it to say, it would take a very brave buyer to pick up one now, even if the company has pledged ongoing support for the handset.

“I want to thank everyone for the support I have felt over the years,” Jannard finished, wrapping up a post to conclude “45 years building ‘innovations wrapped in art.’”

Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer.