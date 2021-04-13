Logitech has announced that it will end manufacturing for its Harmony universal remotes. The confirmation came after a long period of speculation from the Harmony community.

“We have been getting questions from the community surrounding the future of Harmony, and we’re here with an official update”, revealed Logitech on its support page this week.

“While Harmony remotes are and continue to be available through various retailers, moving forward Logitech will no longer manufacture Harmony remotes”.

Universal remotes allow you to control everything from your TV to your AV equipment to your smart home devices from a single device. We awarded the Harmony Elite four and a half stars in our review we called it the “missing link in any serious smart-home project”, which is why we’re sad to see it go.

If you already own a Harmony remote or were thinking of getting one, you might be wondering what this means for you. Here’s everything you need to know about Harmony going forward, including software updates, customer support and how to buy a Harmony remote before they’re all gone.

Will my Logitech Harmony remote continue to work?

Yes, your Logitech Harmony remote will continue to work for the foreseeable future – or “as long as customers are using it”.

“We expect no impact to our customers by this announcement”, reassured Logitech.

“We plan to support our Harmony community and new Harmony customers, which includes access to our software and apps to set up and manage your remotes. We also plan to continue to update the platform and add devices to our Harmony database. Customer and warranty support will continue to be offered”.

Will my Logitech Harmony remote continue to receive software updates?

Yes, Logitech will continue to maintain the Harmony database and offer software updates for both the Harmony desktop software and the iOS and Android apps.

Will I still have access to customer support for my Logitech Harmony remote?

Yes, Logitech will also continue to offer customer support for its users. You don’t have to worry about any changes to your warranty, either.

Can I still buy a Logitech Harmony remote?

Yes, you can still buy a Harmony remote – for now.

While Logitech will no longer be creating new products for the Harmony line, you can still order existing stock from retailers while supplies last. This means it’s effectively first come first serve if you haven’t been put off by this announcement.

What alternatives are there to Logitech Harmony?

One of the easiest and most seamless ways to control your smart home is by using a voice assistant. Smart speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Nest allow you to activate and control a large number of smart devices from one place – completely handsfree.

If you prefer having the option to use a remote, Google’s latest Chromecast streaming stick is packed with features, including 4K/60fps streaming, HDR and Dolby Vision support and Google Assistant compatibility.

For more tips for building your smart home, make sure to visit our guides to the best smart home devices and the best smart speakers.