Will Motorola’s action camera phone beat GoPro Hero 7 at its own game?

Renders of the Motorola One Action have appeared, complete with all-new action camera. But will it be good enough to replace your GoPro?

The Motorola One Action will feature an action camera as one of the shooters on its triple sensor array, hence the name. All we know about it so far is that the lens will have a 117-degree field of view, whereas the GoPro Hero 7 has a maximum 122.6-degree horizontal field of view.

But if Motorola wants to compete with GoPro, they’ll have to ensure the camera can record in 4K at least 60fps, and super slow-mo in lower resolutions. We’ll keep our ears close to the ground to hear any more developments, but we’re sceptical that a smartphone can truly replace a genuine action cam.

The renders published by Android Headlines also showed off the design of the Motorola One Action, which looks very similar to the Motorola One Vision; the only perceivable difference at this point is the extra rear camera. Just like the Vision, there’s a neat cutaway selfie camera in the top of the screen, similar to the one found on the premium Samsung Galaxy S10.

It’s reported that this front-facing camera will have a 12.6-megapixel resolution, matching the resolution of the main rear camera. Further reports allege an Exynos 9609 chip, a 3500mAh battery and variants packing either 3GB or 4GB of RAM, with storage options ranging from 32GB to 128GB.

In our Motorola One Vision review, we thought that both battery life and performance were solid for a mid-range phone, and that the screen was rather good. However the camera set-up was mediocre, with irritatingly slow autofocus and poor low-light performance, so we’re hoping that Motorola can significantly improve on this area as the camera is going to be the main selling point for the One Action.