When will your Huawei smartphone get EMUI 10?

Huawei will soon begin to roll out its new mobile software, EMUI 10. But when will your smartphone receive the eagerly anticipated update?
In an official UK press release, Huawei has delineated its update schedule for EMUI 10, the latest iteration of its Android-based user interface. In January 2020, the following devices will receive the update:
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Huawei P30
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei Mate 20 X (4G)
- Huawei Nova 5T
While Huawei will send notifications to users of these handsets, you can check for eligibility by going to Settings > System > Software Update on your device.
The following phones will also receive the update at an unspecified later date:
- Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS
- Huawei Mate 20 X (5G)
- Huawei P30 Lite
- Huawei Nova 4e
- Huawei P20
- Huawei P20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 10
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10
- Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS
- Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Huawei P Smart 2019
- Huawei P Smart+ 2019
- Huawei P Smart Pro
- Huawei P Smart Z
- Huawei Nova 4
- Huawei Nova Lite 3
Perhaps the most highly anticipated feature that comes with EMUI 10 is the Ergonomic Dark Mode, which gives a black-and-grey theme to the interface to rest your eyes compared to the stark white default. Another new feature is Multi-Screen Collaboration, which lets you control your smartphone via a Huawei PC. Beyond these distinct new features, there’s also been a thorough redesign, meaning new icons, a new colour palette, and slicker animations throughout the interface.
The user interface is still based on Google’s Android mobile operating system, but it’s a subject of speculation as to how much longer Huawei will continue to use this software, as its newly released handsets are only permitted to run on the open-source version with no access to the suite of Google apps (including the Play Store). The purported future replacement created by Huawei is called Harmony OS, but the brand has confirmed that this won’t be in use on the brand’s next flagship, the Huawei P40 Pro.