Will Apple ditch the iPhone XR? Report casts light on 2019 release plans

There will be successor to the iPhone XR in 2019, according to a Wall Street Journal report, despite rumblings of disappointing sales for the most reasonably priced device in the range.

People familiar with the matter say the company will not abandon the concept, following a poor box office reception. The report says Apple will boost the current single-lens camera to a dual lens and maintain the LCD display.

The 2019 iPhone XR might even be the last iPhone with an LCD screen, according to the Journal, which says a complete shift to OLED displays is planned for 2020.

The report says Apple’s 2019 line-up will comprise of three devices, with the successor to the XS Max offering three rear cameras. The new XR and the successor to the XS will both have dual cameras, according to the WSJ report.

Friday’s news comes after Apple downgraded its earnings expectations for the forthcoming financial report, which sent the company’s stock price tumbling. Apple blames lower-than-expected iPhone revenue, particularly in China, where sales have stalled.

The iPhone XR in particular has been singled out as a millstone. Apple felt the device would bring in those smartphone owners reluctant to splash out upwards of £1,000 on a new iPhone. It offers the same A12+ processor as its contemporaries, with some compromises in terms of the display, build and cameras. However, there’s still the Face ID tech, iOS 12 and a fetching, colourful design.

The reported poor sales are despite a favourable critical reception for the handset, which we called “the best all-round iPhone” in 2019. We praised the great battery life, access to XS features for less money, great performance and capable camera, while awarding the device 4.5/5 stars. Whether the company can do better in 2019 remains to be seen.

