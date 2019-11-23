Where to watch Wilder vs Ortiz tonight − on TV and online

How to watch and stream Wilder vs Ortiz − the heavyweight rematch

Deontay Wilder stopped Luis Ortiz in the 10th round of their 2018 clash. It was a close run thing though, with Wilder badly hurt, and ultimately saved by the bell at the end of round seven. If their Saturday night rematch is anything like the first fight, it could be one to savour. Here’s how you can tune in, to watch and stream Wilder vs Ortiz on any device.

Wilder has one of the most impressive records in boxing today, with 41 wins and 40 stoppages. His one blemish is a draw against Tyson Fury a year ago, a contest many commentators believe Fury actually won.

Ortiz’s only loss cam against Wilder and he’s beaten some big names in the sport. The Cuban remains a top contender at 40 years old, and won’t give Wilder an easy night’s work. Here’s how you can tune in, on TV or online…

Wilder vs Ortiz time and TV channel

Viewers can tune into Sky Sports Action from 2am GMT on Sunday morning. The main fight won’t take place until later though.

The fight is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, so there’s a significant time difference for UK viewers. You can expect the main event in the ring roughly around 4am GMT. As ever, with boxing scheduling, this depends on the rest of the card and how the other fights progress.

How to live stream Wilder vs Ortiz − even if you are’t in the UK

For those wanting to watch online, or on-the-go, you’ll be able to stream the undercard and main event on Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky Sports customer you’ll be able to access the fight via Now TV, with a Sky Sports pass.

If you aren’t sure if you can access Sky Go or Now TV where you are, the best way to get around your issues might be with a VPN. We’ve got a guide to the best VPNs to help you out. VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and allow you to appear as if you are in a different country.

Here are three of the best VPNs for streaming:

Wilder vs Ortiz preview

Cuban southpaw, Ortiz, is an underrated heavyweight force. He’s more technically proficient than most heavyweights too, but at 40 years of age, the biggest questions will be: Can he keep pace with Wilder? And are his talents starting to fade?

Past positive drugs test will worry onlookers too. Ortiz tested positive for banned substances in September 2017, but claimed the medication was due to his blood pressure and was allowed to fight on after paying an £18,497 fine.

Wilder is the favourite going into the bout. He remains unbeaten, after-all. But, his fight with Tyson Fury might give Ortiz one or two ideas of how to counter his hard-hitting style and there were plenty of positives for the Cuban heavyweight to take away from their first bout.

Wilder’s power is immense. He’s probably the heaviest hitter in boxing today. So, Ortiz will have to be tight defensively, have good footwork and pick his moments. He showed in the first fight that he can hurt Wilder, but goes in as an outsider here, despite having racked up three decent wins since that contest, two of them by stoppage.

Wilder looked more destructive than ever last time out, when he made very quick, very easy work of well-ranked contender, Dominic Breazeale. A savage first round stoppage reminded fans that Wilder is at the top of the heavyweight tree, and that he might still be improving.

Ortiz will present a much stiffer test than Breazeale, in a fight that could tip either way. Expect Wilder to win again, in a close fought battle, but one punch changes everything in heavyweight boxing.

Either way, Wilder vs Ortiz looks like a heavyweight clash that will be worth watching.

