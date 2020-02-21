The stage is set for Fury vs Wilder 2 to be a piece of boxing history when the fight unfolds tonight. Undefeated WBC World Heavyweight Champion, Deontay Wilder, will re-match former unified heavyweight champ, ‘The Gypsy King’, Tyson Fury, at the iconic MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The first fight, which ended in a contentious draw, showed us that anything can happen in Vegas this weekend. Fury was downed twice, but by most pundits’ reckoning he won every other round and was unlucky not to take the judges’ decision.

Our guide tells you how to watch the big match, on any device, wherever you are. We’ve also packed in a match preview and all the info on the undercard matches that will take place before the main fight.

Fury vs Wilder 2 time − When are the ring walks?

, it’s crucial to keep the time difference in mind. The fight is taking place in Las Vegas so we’re expecting ring walks to be around 4-5am GMT. Tune in early though if possible, there’s a great undercard and you don’t want to miss the dramatic build-up if you’re paying to watch the fight. For US viewers, the undercard gets underway at 7:30pm ET (4:30pm PT), with the main card starting at 9pm ET (6pm PT).

How to watch Fury vs Wilder 2 on TV in the UK and US

For UK-based viewers, BT Sport Box Office will be showing the fight. It’s £24.95 – follow this link for details about buying the fight in the UK.

For US viewers, the fight will be available on ESPN+ and FOX pay-per-view − for $79.99.

How to watch or stream Fury vs Wilder 2 wherever you are

If you aren’t sure if you can access BT Sport pay-per view, ESPN, or FOX where you are, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – this means you’re prevented from watching outside your home country, generally due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data, making it appear as if you are watching from your home country, making them useful for much more than entertainment.

Fury vs Wilder 2 match preview

Six foot nine Tyson Fury faces six foot seven Deontay Wilder in a battle of the giants. In terms of weight, Fury will again be the heavier man coming into the ring in Las Vegas.

This time around, it’s been widely reported that the Englishman intends to deal damage to Wilder and try and stop the fight inside the distance, rather than box an evasive, back-foot game-plan as he did − quite successfully − in the first fight.

Most commentators and pundits agreed that Fury won the first fight despite being knocked down on two occasions, so the tactical change seems an unusual one. Fury ditched British trainer Ben Davison in favour of a US team led by Javan ‘Sugar Hill’ Steward, nephew of legendary trainer, Manny Steward.

Some have argued that Fury was pushed away from Davison by his father, John Fury, who was a heavyweight boxer himself. He criticised Davison following his son’s win over Otto Wallin and has since spoken publicly about the need for tactical change.

On paper, it’s hard to see how boxing less evasively is the right plan for Tyson Fury. Wilder has knocked out 41 of his 43 opponents, winning 42 of those matches and drawing his previous bout with Fury. Fury has stopped 20 of his 30 opponents and, while he has plenty of power due to his size, isn’t similarly famed as a puncher.

If this does turn into the firefight both men have promised, there’s no way it’s going the distance again. When the pair faced off in December 2018 it took all of Fury’s defensive guile to see the final bell, as well as that famously miraculous recovery from the second knock-down.

But that’s not to say Fury can’t win. His awkward style will give Wilder plenty to think about and we have seen Wilder hurt before. The American was almost stopped in the seventh round of his first bout against Cuba’s Luis Ortiz. ‘King Kong’ landed a hefty right-hook that saw Wilder forced to duck, dive and hang on for the remaining seconds until the end of the round.

Both men have shown vulnerability then, both have shown punch-power and both are genuine giants. The stage is very much set for Saturday night (or Sunday morning, depending on where you’re watching) and it’s well worth tuning in.

Full undercard roundup

In the main supporting contest, Charles Martin attempts to fight his way back into heavyweight contention against Gerald Washington.

Both men have suffered losses at the hands of Poland’s Adam Kownacki and both have also been in with current world champions. Martin losing to Anthony Joshua and Washington to Deontay Wilder. On paper this is fairly well-balanced, both men have got back to winning ways recently and this will be an interesting measure of how well their respective re-builds are going.

25-year-old Emanuel Navarrete is the other highlight of the undercard. The Mexican suffered one early career defeat but, in recent contests, has shown himself to be a stand-out talent in world boxing. British fans may remember his two wins over Isaac Dogboe.

Heavyweight − Charles Martin (27-2-1) vs Gerald Washington (20-3-1)

Super Bantamweight − Emanuel Navarrete (30-1) vs Jeo Santisima (19-2)

Welterweight − Amir Ahmed Imam (22-2) vs Javier Molina (21-2)

Featherweight − Isaac Lowe (19-0-3) vs Alberto Guevara (27-5)

Welterweight − Subriel Matias (15-0) vs Petros Ananyan (14-2-2)

Super Welterweight − Sebastian Fundora (13-0-1) vs Daniel Lewis (6-0)

Lightweight − Gabriel Flores Jr (16-0) vs Matt Conway (17-1)

Lightweight − Rolando Romero (10-0) vs Arturs Ahmetovs (5-0)

Welterweight − Vito Mielnicki Jr (4-0) vs Corey Champion (1-2)

