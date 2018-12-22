Whyte vs Chisora 2 Live Stream: UK time and how to watch the boxing online

Dillian Whyte vs Dereck Chisora v Live Stream: How to watch Chisora vs White online for free

Tonight’s Whyte vs Chisora 2 fight is one of the biggest rematches of the year in the heavyweight division. The bout between the two Brits might have championship ramifications with the winner in line for a shot at Anthony Joshua. It’s a grudge match all boxing fans will want to watch, so here’s how to live stream Whyte vs Chisora online – plus all the key details like the Whyte vs Chisora UK time, date and undercard.

The time for talking is almost over. Tonight the two London bombers Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora will step between the ropes for their long awaited rematch. The two top pugilists have been desperately seeking another scrap since a controversial split decision handed victory to Whyte in 2016 and this bout promises to continue the acrimony.

The big fight is being held in London at the O2 Arena, which has staged many massive bouts over the years. Here are all the details you need to watch Whyte vs Chisora 2 tonight wherever you are, starting with the UK time of the big fight.

The date of the Dillian Whyte vs Dereck Chisora fight is Saturday, December 22 in the UK. TV coverage in Britain will start at 6pm on Saturday night, with the Whyte vs Chisora UK bell time is more likely to fall around 10pm, depending on how the undercard pans out.

That undercard features David Price vs Tom Little, Cristofer Rosales vs Charlie Edwards, Ryan Walsh vs Reece Bellotti and Joshua Buatis vs Renold Quinlain. All this means a fun night in for British boxing fans is in prospect.

Whyte vs Chisora TV Channel: Which UK TV channel is showing Whyte vs Chisora tonight?

Sky Sports Box Office (channel 492 on the Sky box) has the TV rights to Whyte vs Chisora in the UK, which means Sky TV subscribers will be able to easily buy the fight for the princely sum of £19.95 for the entire evening’s action. You’ll be able to order the fight through your Sky box. Read on for more details of how to watch Whyte vs Chisora in the UK.

Whyte vs Chisora Live Stream: How to watch Whyte vs Chisora for free

As we’ve said, Whyte vs Chisora will be aired live on Sky Sports Box Office, which is great for those with a Sky box. For everyone else, including Virgin Media and BT TV subscribers, you’ll need to buy the fight online from www.skysports.com/boxofficelive.

Once you’ve registered and paid up to watch the fight you’ll be able to choose whether to watch on your browser via PC and Mac, via iOS and Android, or via the NOW TV box or NOW TV stick. Here’s how Sky advises to go about it.

Here’s the quick link to get you started: Watch Whyte vs Chisora online with Sky Box Office

To live stream Whyte vs Chisora, you do need to pay for the fight – but thereafter, streaming Whyte vs Chisora is free, with Sky providing regular repeats of the entire event.

That’s all there is to it. Get the Stella in the fridge and enjoy Whyte vs Chisora in the biggest heavyweight grudge match of the year.

