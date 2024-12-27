Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Why now isn’t the time to buy a Samsung Galaxy Ring

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil the second generation Galaxy Ring 2 alongside the Galaxy S25 series smartphones at the likely Unpacked event in January.

The company only released the first generation model in July this year, but might be prepared to leave early adopters behind with a second generation just six months later.

The Ultimate Sky Stream bundle

The Ultimate Sky Stream bundle

This phenomenal bundle from Sky includes Sky TV, Sky Cinema, Netflix, Discovery Plus, Paramount Plus and two free Vue Cinema tickets for only £32/month. That’s a bargain buy for fans of entertainment.

  • Sky
  • Includes several streaming services
  • Just £32/month
View Deal

According to a report from DigiTimes, Samsung’s second generation device would include improved battery life which would last for up to a week. The report also says Samsung has perfected more accurate sensors for capturing your health data, more Galaxy AI tech, and additional sizes.

Traditionally speaking, the publication hasn’t been the most reliable so we’ll take this information with a pinch of salt for now. However, it’s worth sharing the potential for a newcomer hitting the market less than a year after the first generation, just in case you were planning a Galaxy Ring purchase in the coming weeks.

Our Samsung Galaxy Ring review gave it a four-star review as recently as August 2024. It was praised for the excellent sleep tracking and coaching, the Garmin-like Energy Score feature and sleek design. However, we felt it didn’t offer as many features as its rivals and we thought the price was too high.

So there is room for improvement, but those who jumped on early might feel a little shortchanged.

James Stables concluded: “For a first effort, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is a strong start with some superb elements, in terms of accuracy and coaching.

“But it does less than rivals, and feels lightweight against a Galaxy Watch. It will suit those in the Samsung ecosystem looking for a smart ring, but for those with no attachment to the ecosystem, there are better options from Ultrahuman and Oura right now.”

Samsung is rumoured to be launching that Galaxy S25 range on January 22, but the company is yet to confirm when the Unpacked event will take place.

You might like…

Oura Ring 4 vs Oura Ring 3: What’s new?

Oura Ring 4 vs Oura Ring 3: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
Samsung Galaxy Ring vs Oura Ring: Comparing the smart rings

Samsung Galaxy Ring vs Oura Ring: Comparing the smart rings

Jessica Gorringe 6 months ago
Best Smart Thermostat 2024: Heat your home the smart way

Best Smart Thermostat 2024: Heat your home the smart way

David Ludlow 7 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access