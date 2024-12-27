Why now isn’t the time to buy a Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil the second generation Galaxy Ring 2 alongside the Galaxy S25 series smartphones at the likely Unpacked event in January.

The company only released the first generation model in July this year, but might be prepared to leave early adopters behind with a second generation just six months later.

According to a report from DigiTimes, Samsung’s second generation device would include improved battery life which would last for up to a week. The report also says Samsung has perfected more accurate sensors for capturing your health data, more Galaxy AI tech, and additional sizes.

Traditionally speaking, the publication hasn’t been the most reliable so we’ll take this information with a pinch of salt for now. However, it’s worth sharing the potential for a newcomer hitting the market less than a year after the first generation, just in case you were planning a Galaxy Ring purchase in the coming weeks.

Our Samsung Galaxy Ring review gave it a four-star review as recently as August 2024. It was praised for the excellent sleep tracking and coaching, the Garmin-like Energy Score feature and sleek design. However, we felt it didn’t offer as many features as its rivals and we thought the price was too high.

So there is room for improvement, but those who jumped on early might feel a little shortchanged.

James Stables concluded: “For a first effort, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is a strong start with some superb elements, in terms of accuracy and coaching.

“But it does less than rivals, and feels lightweight against a Galaxy Watch. It will suit those in the Samsung ecosystem looking for a smart ring, but for those with no attachment to the ecosystem, there are better options from Ultrahuman and Oura right now.”

Samsung is rumoured to be launching that Galaxy S25 range on January 22, but the company is yet to confirm when the Unpacked event will take place.