Why next iPhone SE may be more appealing than iPhone 16

The next-generation iPhone SE could outshine the iPhone 16 model judging by a report from a well-connected Apple watcher.

While the iPhone 16 might be a modest hardware upgrade over the iPhone 15, the next-generation iPhone SE (aka iPhone SE 4) promises to be a dramatic improvement over the last model released in 2022.

That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who, in his weekly Power On newsletter, says the new SE might be here as soon as early next year.

It’ll pack an OLED screen, rock the iPhone 14’s chassis and, importantly, compatibility with Apple Intelligence, the reporter says. That probably means a processor at least as capable as the A17 Pro that sits within the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models and is a pre-requisite for Apple Intelligence features.

When explaining the absence of significant change to the iPhone 16 line, Gurman writes: “But next year is certain to bring a bigger shake-up to the iPhone line. As early as the beginning of 2025, Apple will launch a new iPhone SE — the first upgrade to its low-end phone since 2022. This model will look like an iPhone 14, with a crisper OLED display that stretches across the full device. And you can also bet that it will have Apple Intelligence.”

Gurman reckons Apple will have a winner on its hands if it can keep the phone around $500. The current model, which is based on the aged iPhone 8 design, sells for $429 in the USA and £429 in the UK.

Whether Apple could possibly keep the price below $500/£500 with all of these reported updates, remains to be seen. Previous leaks have suggested there’ll be a larger display, upgrading from 4.7-inches to 6.06-inches, while it could also be the first in the range to offer Face ID.