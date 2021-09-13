Why is Apple updating iOS 14 at the very last minute?

Apple has issued last minute updates for iOS and iPadOS just days before the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates are set to be released.

iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 can now be downloaded in what will certainly be the final update before the brand new software lands following Apple’s September 14 event.

In the release notes, Apple says the update provides a number of security updates and it appears to be designed for those who won’t be upgrading to iOS 15 straight away..

The company writes: “This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

Apple has already said it plans to make it easier for users to stay on iOS 14 and continue to receive security updates. Following this year’s WWDC event, Apple announced it would continue to update devices even if the users didn’t want the latest version of the software.

Apple said: “iOS now offers a choice between two software update versions in the Settings app. You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it’s released for the latest features and most complete set of security updates. Or continue on iOS 14 and still get important security updates until you’re ready to upgrade to the next major version.”

It could be handy for those with older phones, unsure about whether iOS 15 will result in performance issues for their handset. It could also be handy for those who who aren’t ready to move on from an operating system and UI they love and don’t particularly want to change.

Apple has also released watchOS 7.6.2 on Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s event while will probably see the company announce the release date for watchOS 8 and perhaps the Apple Watch Series 7. macOS Big Sur 11.6 also lands today ahead of the arrival of macOS Monterey.

We’ll have full coverage of the Apple event as it happens.