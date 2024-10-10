Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Whoop bows to pressure and adds most basic fitness tracking feature

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Whoop fitness tracker might be designed for serious athletes tracking the relationship between strain and recovery, but even the peak performers get a little curious about their step count every now and again.

Whoop has long resisted calls to introduce perhaps the most basic fitness tracking data for years now, but the CEO has finally relented, despite his previous personal aversion to the metric.

Quest 3 512GB is £150 off + freebies

Quest 3 512GB is £150 off + freebies

Save big on the Meta Quest 3 with a whopping 512GB of storage over at Currys. There’s also a free game and free access to Meta Quest+

  • Currys
  • Was £619
  • Now £469
View Deal

In a post on X, Whoop founder and CEO Will Ahmed said he’d changed his mind on adding steps to to the vast array of heart-rate based data already captured by the subscription Whoop 4 proposition.

Ahmed said he’d come around to research showing a high step count can lower obesity and disease risk. He said members wanted it, there’s no reason why it can’t be offered, and that some members were doubling up wearables just to check steps.

He called the latter “a lousy member experience.” Thankfully, that experience has been consigned to the past because steps are now available to Whoop users in beta, with further updates to come.

The Whoop Strap 4.0 offers one of the most inventive approaches to athletic performance and recovery. It offers metrics like skin temperature, blood oxygen, respiratory rate, sleep tracking and loads more.

It offers great activity tracking, has a slim form factor with no distracting screen and is swim proof too. Now it’ll also count your steps!

Whoop has been around for a number of years now is regarded as one of the most comprehensive and unique solutions on the block. The company made mainstream news in the summer when it published Cristiano Ronaldo’s heart rate data during the Euros.

You might like…

Whoop Strap reveals Ronaldo ‘flow state’ ahead of crucial spot kick

Whoop Strap reveals Ronaldo ‘flow state’ ahead of crucial spot kick

Chris Smith 3 months ago
Whoop Strap 4.0 Review

Whoop Strap 4.0 Review

Chris Smith 3 years ago
Whoop Strap 4.0 adds health tools and a Sleep Coach to wake you at the right time

Whoop Strap 4.0 adds health tools and a Sleep Coach to wake you at the right time

Chris Smith 3 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words