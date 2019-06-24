Looking to grab a games console that can double as a UHD Blu-ray player on the cheap? Then you’re going to want to jump on this Xbox One S bundle deal while stocks last.

The deal’s live on eBay now and lets you grab a 1TB Xbox One S with a copy of the super-fun Forza Horizon 4 with a 20% discount and free delivery. That’ll let you nab the combo for just £159.20 – which is a cracking price however you look at it.

The Xbox One S is one of the cheapest consoles available at the moment and a great option for any movie and gaming fanatic looking for a small-form-factor entertainment hub.

As well as granting you access to the Xbox library of games – which includes great games like Gears of War 4, Sea of Thiefs and Forza – the One S also works as a fully functioning UHD Blu-ray player. The combo makes it a great all-in-one package.

As we noted in our in-depth Xbox One S review: “The Xbox One S is far better than the original Xbox One, with improvements on every front. It’s smaller, it’s prettier and it includes a greater number of features. Sure, the gaming element is almost unchanged, but HDR gaming compatibility means at least a degree of future-proofing.

But the real worth is the ability to play UHD Blu-rays. This is the most affordable 4K Blu-ray player on the market, and it’s a competent performer to boot. If you own a 4K TV and you want your movies and games looking their best, the Xbox One S is a no-brainer.”

