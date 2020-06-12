Saw the PS5 reveal trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and wondering who this new webslinger is? In case you weren’t already acquainted, here’s what you need to know about Miles Morales.

Who is Miles Morales?

Miles Morales is the creation of writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli, and was brought to Marvel’s comic line in 2011. His first appearance was in the Ultimate universe, which depicted Marvel’s roster of characters in a more modern, re-imagined take.

Miles inherited the Spider-Man mantle from the Ultimate’s version of Peter Parker (also re-fashioned by Bendis/Mark Bagley) after that character (spoiler alert!) died in 2011.

Miles hails from an Afro-Latino heritage (mother – Rio Morales, father – Jefferson Davis), which marks him out as one of the more diverse characters in recent Marvel history. His uncle is Aaron Davis – also known as The Prowler – and has been voiced by Mahershala Ali in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and played by Donald Glover in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The Spider-Verse version is voiced by Shameik Moore (Shaolin Fantastic in Netflix’s The Get Down), while the video-game version by Insomniac Games is voiced by Nadji Jeter, who also provides the motion-capture performance and face for the character.

Miles’ was bitten by a genetically-engineered spider (just like the original 60’s incarnation), but while it granted a similar power set, it also gave him new abilities. He has the enhanced strength and agility of his predecessor, as well as being able to stick to surfaces. He’s not as tough, healing-wise, and while he does boast a spider-sense, it only kicks into action when Miles senses immediate danger.

Miles’ new abilities include turning invisible (a camouflage effect), and employing a ‘venom’ strike, which shocks and incapacitates opponents.

He also has a pretty distinctive black and red costume, with web shooters of the mechanical kind, not the organic version.

Thanks to the 2015 Secret Wars, Miles now co-exists with the original Peter Parker in the same universe. You can read his latest exploits in the Miles Morales: Spider-Man comic, or catch him in the upcoming Spider-Man Miles Morales expansion on PlayStation 5.

