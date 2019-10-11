Which Oppo phones will get Android 10 − and when?

You may be surprised to learn that Oppo has hasn’t actually been active in the UK for a fell year yet, but the brand has used its time well. It’s impressed us with the photographic prowess and attractive designs of some of its leading phones − but how does it fare when it comes to keeping its devices up-to-date with the latest software from Android?

Which Oppo phones will get Android 10?

Oppo has remained tight-lighted on its Android 10 update schedule so far. Having already received the Android 10 beta, we know that the Oppo Reno will be set for the full upgrade soon.

Oppo’s vice president, Shen Yiren, confirmed on Chinese social media site Weibo that the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is also in line for the update.

On top of that, the second generation of Oppo Reno phones is expected to arrive very soon, and we’d strongly expect these to either ship with Android 10 or else receive the update shortly afterwards… but that’s all the info we’ve got so far.

We certainly hope that pricey handsets such as the Oppo Find X and Oppo RX17 Pro are in line for the update too, but we’ve received no confirmation of this yet. Oppo has a vast stable of devices that varies from country to country, so the scheduled rollout is likely to be a complicated and possibly protracted affair.

What will Android 10 bring to Oppo phones?

Android 10 boasts a host of new features that users will be excited to get to grips with. A system-wide Dark Theme is top of the list, as it provides and black and grey theme across apps, delivering a more comfortable browsing experience when you’re using your phone in low-light.

Full gesture navigation is also a key addition, one that lets you replace the traditional button controls, while Focus Mode will allow you to fully concentrate on work or studies by silencing designated apps for a certain period of time.

