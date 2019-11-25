Which Kindle should you buy this Black Friday?

It’s November and Black Friday 2019 deals are starting to roll in. If you’ve been holding off on picking up a new Kindle then now is the perfect time to make the move.

Amazon currently sells four Kindles and each of them currently has a pretty healthy discount attached as part of the Amazon Black Friday sales.

We’ve detailed all the Kindle models Amazon currently sells below, along with all the current prices.

Kindle

Amazon’s most affordable Kindle is a fantastic buy if you’re after a basic, but still very capable, e-reader. It features a backlit display for reading at night, Audible support if you attach a pair of wireless headphones and, of course, access to the massive library of Kindle books. There’s no 4G option here though, so it’s Wi-Fi only.

By spending less you do get a far inferior display with a much lower PPI (pixels per inch) and the front light isn’t as even as the Paperwhite or Oasis.

The battery should last you weeks, there’s 4GB storage and it’s available in black and white.

In our 4.5/5 Kindle 2019 review we said: “The new Kindle is a no-brainer recommendation for anyone on a budget thanks to that added front light. It’s far from the most fully-featured reader, but if you’re purely looking for a way to consume books from the Amazon Kindle store then you can’t go wrong.”

Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite Black Friday deal Kindle Paperwhite | Waterproof, 6" High-Resolution Display, 8GB—with Special Offers—Black The best Kindle is now at even an even better price this Black Friday. If you want an e-reader, this is the one to get

The Kindle Paperwhite is the easiest Kindle to recommend, especially at the reduced price. This mid-range Kindle packs pretty much everything you need but in the package that’s not quite as flashy as the Oasis.

The latest edition has a waterproof body – making it ideal for poolside reading – along with a very evenly lit display that’s pin-sharp. Reading on this 6-inch screen is an absolute pleasure. Audible support is here too, it comes in both Wi-Fi and 4G flavours and storage can be upped to 32GB.

In our 5/5 Kindle Paperwhite review we said: “If you’re looking to upgrade an older e-reader, or purchase your first such device, the Kindle Paperwhite is the obvious choice. It’s far cheaper than the flashier Oasis, yet still sports a beautiful display, waterproof design and Audible support. Nor are you losing much in other areas outside of design. The perfect package of all the best Kindle features for a great price. You won’t be disappointed.”

Kindle Oasis

The flashiest of the readers, the Kindle Oasis is the priciest Kindle sold by Amazon. It has a metal body, thin bezel (on one side anyway) and physical page-turning buttons which have nice feedback when pressed. The latest version also adds in a new adjustable warm light that’ll turn the 7-inch display a nice orangey colour and make it easier on the eyes. It’s waterpoof (rated IPX8), works with Audible if Bluetooth headphones are connected, and it will last for a few weeks on a charge.

In our 4/5 Kindle Oasis review we said: “Even though the Kindle Oasis (2019) is an absolutely fantastic device, it remains a hard sell for anyone but the most ardent of e-reader fans. It certainly isn’t worth the upgrade if you have the previous model. With the Paperwhite offering many of the same features for nearly half the price, and even the £69.99 Kindle packing a front-lit display, you have to really want that slightly larger display and warm light.”

Kindle for Kids

The newest edition to the Kindle roster, the Kids Edition is the basic Kindle with a few extra features designed especially for your little ones. It comes with a case included, a subscription to Kids Unlimited and limits access to the Kindle store. Amazon will also replace it if it happens to get damaged.

In our 4.5/5 Kindle Kids Edition review we said: “Although the Amazon Kindle Kids Edition is effectively a regular Kindle with a case for a bit more, that bit more is well worth the extra £20 to £30 that you’ll pay. With access to more than 1000 books for free, plus whatever you’ve already bought on Kindle, proper child protection controls and a quibble-free two-year accidental damage guarantee, this is an eReader that works brilliantly with kids. And, with the option for children to look up difficult words as they go, they can learn as they read, enhancing their vocabulary.”

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…